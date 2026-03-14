/Trump and South Korean PM discuss $350 billion investment deal, tariffs, and North Korea

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday (March 13) after South Korea’s parliament approved a special bill supporting Seoul’s pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States. Kim’s office said the brief meeting in Washington came a day after the South Korean legislature passed the measure, enabling the government to move forward with its investment commitment under a bilateral trade agreement reached between the two countries last year.

Earlier in January, Trump had voiced frustration over delays in passing the bill, warning that the United States could raise its “reciprocal” tariff on South Korea to 25 per cent from 15 per cent if the legislation stalled. During their meeting, the two leaders were expected to discuss several bilateral matters, including Seoul’s investment strategy and additional agreements outlined in a joint fact sheet released in November covering trade and security cooperation.

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The talks could also include efforts to revive diplomacy with North Korea. Speculation has grown that Trump might try to reopen dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a reported visit to China scheduled for late March to early April. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Trump have both indicated their willingness to resume engagement with Pyongyang, though it remains unclear whether North Korea will respond positively to such overtures.