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Truck carrying wedding guests crushed between two other trucks on Indonesia highway, at least 13 dead

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:26 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:26 IST
Truck carrying wedding guests crushed between two other trucks on Indonesia highway, at least 13 dead

Major accident on a highway in Indonesia’s Java Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

At least 13 people were killed and five injured after a pickup truck carrying wedding guests was crushed between two trucks on a highway in Indonesia's Java. The victims were returning from a wedding when the deadly multi-vehicle crash occurred in Indramayu.

At least 13 people were killed, and five were injured as a pickup truck was crushed between two other trucks on a highway in Indonesia’s Java on Sunday afternoon (July 12). The pickup truck was carrying wedding guests returning home after the function in Parean village. The accident occurred on the busy northern coastal highway near Kiajaran Kulon village in Indramayu regency.

According to Associated Press (AP), local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat said that the truck carrying the guests attempted to make a U-turn on the highway. Just then, a wing-box truck travelling in the same direction rammed the pickup truck from behind, and the impact sent it in the opposite direction, where it was struck by another truck. “The powerful collision hurled more than a dozen people from the pickup truck onto the highway,” AP quoted Hidayat as saying. Those injured have been hospitalised and probe in the matter has began.

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About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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