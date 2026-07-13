/Truck carrying wedding guests crushed between two other trucks on Indonesia highway, at least 13 dead

At least 13 people were killed, and five were injured as a pickup truck was crushed between two other trucks on a highway in Indonesia’s Java on Sunday afternoon (July 12). The pickup truck was carrying wedding guests returning home after the function in Parean village. The accident occurred on the busy northern coastal highway near Kiajaran Kulon village in Indramayu regency.

According to Associated Press (AP), local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat said that the truck carrying the guests attempted to make a U-turn on the highway. Just then, a wing-box truck travelling in the same direction rammed the pickup truck from behind, and the impact sent it in the opposite direction, where it was struck by another truck. “The powerful collision hurled more than a dozen people from the pickup truck onto the highway,” AP quoted Hidayat as saying. Those injured have been hospitalised and probe in the matter has began.