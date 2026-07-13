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At least 9 dead, 10 injured in Mexico highway crash; 4 Americans among victims

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 05:50 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 05:56 IST
At least 9 dead, 10 injured in Mexico highway crash; 4 Americans among victims

Nine people, including two minors, were killed and around 10 others injured Photograph: (X)

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Nine people, including two minors, were killed and around 10 others injured after a tractor-trailer triggered a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Mexico's Jalisco state. The injured include four US citizens and two National Guard members, who remain in critical condition.

A multi-vehicle accident in Mexico on Sunday (July 12) caused by a tractor-trailer ​left nine people dead and ‌some 10 injured, including four US citizens, on a highway in ​the state of Jalisco. Among the ⁠dead are two minors, while ​the injured include two members ​of the National Guard who are in serious condition and were transferred to ​the Magdalena Hospital in ​Guadalajara.

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Videos on social media showed several vehicles burned on a highway ⁠connecting the cities of Guadalajara and Tepic. A black plume of smoke was seen at the location while massive fire engulfed the highway as the accident led to fire in many of the vehicles. A massive blaze erupted after the multi-vehicle crash, sending thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Several vehicles were engulfed in flames, turning a stretch of the highway into an inferno as emergency responders rushed to contain the fire and rescue those trapped. Images and videos from the scene showed charred wreckage scattered across the road, underscoring the severity of the collision.

The official statement regarding the collision was issued by the Jalisco Civil Protection agency. “Four patients in minor condition, all US citizens, were transferred to the Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara by a private ambulance from the highway,” it said. The local Civil Protection agency and emergency services responded to manage the wreckage, clear traffic, and assist the survivors.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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