/At least 9 dead, 10 injured in Mexico highway crash; 4 Americans among victims

A multi-vehicle accident in Mexico on Sunday (July 12) caused by a tractor-trailer left nine people dead and some 10 injured, including four US citizens, on a highway in the state of Jalisco. Among the dead are two minors, while the injured include two members of the National Guard who are in serious condition and were transferred to the Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara.
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Videos on social media showed several vehicles burned on a highway connecting the cities of Guadalajara and Tepic. A black plume of smoke was seen at the location while massive fire engulfed the highway as the accident led to fire in many of the vehicles. A massive blaze erupted after the multi-vehicle crash, sending thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Several vehicles were engulfed in flames, turning a stretch of the highway into an inferno as emergency responders rushed to contain the fire and rescue those trapped. Images and videos from the scene showed charred wreckage scattered across the road, underscoring the severity of the collision.
The official statement regarding the collision was issued by the Jalisco Civil Protection agency. “Four patients in minor condition, all US citizens, were transferred to the Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara by a private ambulance from the highway,” it said. The local Civil Protection agency and emergency services responded to manage the wreckage, clear traffic, and assist the survivors.