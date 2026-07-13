/At least 9 dead, 10 injured in Mexico highway crash; 4 Americans among victims

A multi-vehicle accident in Mexico on Sunday (July 12) caused by a tractor-trailer ​left nine people dead and ‌some 10 injured, including four US citizens, on a highway in ​the state of Jalisco. Among the ⁠dead are two minors, while ​the injured include two members ​of the National Guard who are in serious condition and were transferred to ​the Magdalena Hospital in ​Guadalajara.

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Videos on social media showed several vehicles burned on a highway ⁠connecting the cities of Guadalajara and Tepic. A black plume of smoke was seen at the location while massive fire engulfed the highway as the accident led to fire in many of the vehicles. A massive blaze erupted after the multi-vehicle crash, sending thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Several vehicles were engulfed in flames, turning a stretch of the highway into an inferno as emergency responders rushed to contain the fire and rescue those trapped. Images and videos from the scene showed charred wreckage scattered across the road, underscoring the severity of the collision.