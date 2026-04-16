Training their AI replacement? Factory workers in India seen with head-mounted cameras - VIDEO

A series of videos showing factory workers in India and Southeast Asia performing manual tasks while wearing head-mounted cameras has ignited a debate online. The footage shows workers of garment and electronics facilities with small action cameras or smartphones strapped to their foreheads, capturing every move. These visuals, netizens say, look as though they are micro-management that could be used to educate machines. The conversations of AI taking over jobs have been ongoing; this comes at a time when Delhi NCR is witnessing massive protests led by factory workers for a wage hike.

While industrial surveillance is nothing new, tech analysts and AI researchers suggest these clips represent a sophisticated new phase of data collection known as imitation learning. By capturing high-definition, point-of-view (POV) footage of skilled manual labour, companies can create massive datasets to train the next generation of humanoid robots.

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The videos have triggered a wave of automation anxiety and threats against AI automation among digital rights groups and labour advocates. Critics argue that workers, often in regions with limited labour protections, may be unknowingly contributing to the very technology that will eventually make their roles obsolete. The video shows the workers smiling as they carry out their tasks. Little do they know that the cameras on their foreheads may be the reason they lose their jobs.

It remains unclear if workers are being compensated for the intellectual property of their physical movements. This practice is also known as "digital harvesting," in which a human's physical intuition is extracted for a one-time fee.