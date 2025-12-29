/Train derails in Mexico, at least 13 killed, over 90 injured; videos show chaos

A train carrying 250 people derailed on Sunday (Dec 28) in Mexico, killing at least 13 people and injuring 98, officials said. The train partially derailed in southern Oaxaca state, Mexican authorities said. The Mexican navy, which operates this particular rail line, said that rescue operations are underway. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she had directed the secretary of the navy and other senior personnel to travel to the area and assist the families of those affected. Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said that the train plunged into a ravine while en route to the municipality of Matias Romero. "Personnel from the state coordination of civil protection and risk management, state traffic police, and ambulances are already providing support, in coordination with the Secretariat of the Navy. We will continue to provide updates," said the governor.

The country's Attorney General's office said that it was opening an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The train runs between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean and carries both passengers and freight. On December 20, a train on the same route collided with a cargo truck attempting to cross the tracks, although that incident did not result in any deaths.

