Train derails in Mexico, at least 13 killed, over 90 injured; videos show chaos

Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 29, 2025, 11:33 IST | Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 11:39 IST
At least 13 people were killed and 98 injured after a passenger train carrying 250 people partially derailed in Oaxaca, southern Mexico. The Mexican Navy said the locomotive left the tracks. President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered senior officials to assist victims as an investigation begins.

A train carrying 250 people derailed on Sunday (Dec 28) in Mexico, killing at least 13 people and injuring 98, officials said. The train partially derailed in southern Oaxaca state, Mexican authorities said. The Mexican navy, which operates this particular rail line, said that rescue operations are underway. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she had directed the secretary of the navy and other senior personnel to travel to the area and assist the families of those affected. Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said that the train plunged into a ravine while en route to the municipality of Matias Romero. "Personnel from the state coordination of civil protection and risk management, state traffic police, and ambulances are already providing support, in coordination with the Secretariat of the Navy. We will continue to provide updates," said the governor.

The country's Attorney General's office said that it was opening an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The train runs between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean and carries both passengers and freight. On December 20, a train on the same route collided with a cargo truck attempting to cross the tracks, although that incident did not result in any deaths.

"As a result of this accident, 139 people are out of danger, 98 were injured... and unfortunately, 13 people lost their lives," the Mexican Navy said in a statement. The line was inaugurated in 2023 as a major infrastructure project under then-president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Oaxaca state Governor Salomon Jara Cruz also offered his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the accident.

