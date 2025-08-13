LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Torrential rainfall, floods wreak havoc in Chattanooga

Torrential rainfall, floods wreak havoc in Chattanooga

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 10:39 IST
Torrential rainfall, floods wreak havoc in Chattanooga

Torrential rainfall, flooding wreak havoc in Chattanooga Photograph: (Credit: X)

Story highlights

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc in Chattanooga, which has received more than six inches of rainfall. This has triggered the closure of interstate routes

Heavy, insistent rain has wreaked havoc in southern Tennessee, which has led to the closure of interstate routes. Chattanooga has received more than six inches of rain, and the forecast suggests more rainfall. The Chattanooga Fire Department have been carrying out rescue operations; they have been pulling out stranded drivers from vehicles. Along with that, the team is assisting residents needing aid inside their houses due to rapidly increasing water levels.

Residents and those travelling have captured the situation on the ground. Cars almost seem like they are swimming through water, with water reaching up to the bonnet. Muddy waters have taken over the roads in Chattanooga.

Internet reacts:

An X user writes, “My hometown of Chattanooga is badly flooding. Before the TVA, this was a routine occurrence. But the dams they built do a lot to mitigate the risk. Floods like this still sometimes happen, like in 2003, but hard not to think climate change is a factor here.”

"It's painfully obvious that Chattanooga spends too much time on issuing permits and flooding the area with new homes, instead of managing water run off. This is not a new problem, as the recent 153 flooding showed. "fix those potholes" while you are at it," wrote another X user.

“Flash flooding has been a problem in the Great Lakes and Midwest over the past few days, as well as in Chattanooga, TN and the Cincinnati, OH area this Tuesday night.”

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty is a journalist who works with the social media team of Wion....Read More

Trending Topics