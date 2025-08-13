Heavy, insistent rain has wreaked havoc in southern Tennessee, which has led to the closure of interstate routes. Chattanooga has received more than six inches of rain, and the forecast suggests more rainfall. The Chattanooga Fire Department have been carrying out rescue operations; they have been pulling out stranded drivers from vehicles. Along with that, the team is assisting residents needing aid inside their houses due to rapidly increasing water levels.

Residents and those travelling have captured the situation on the ground. Cars almost seem like they are swimming through water, with water reaching up to the bonnet. Muddy waters have taken over the roads in Chattanooga.

Internet reacts:

An X user writes, “My hometown of Chattanooga is badly flooding. Before the TVA, this was a routine occurrence. But the dams they built do a lot to mitigate the risk. Floods like this still sometimes happen, like in 2003, but hard not to think climate change is a factor here.”

"It's painfully obvious that Chattanooga spends too much time on issuing permits and flooding the area with new homes, instead of managing water run off. This is not a new problem, as the recent 153 flooding showed. "fix those potholes" while you are at it," wrote another X user.