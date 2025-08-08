/Watch: Shocking flood visuals from China emerge, Xi Jinping blames 'frequent extreme weather'; 10 killed

At least 10 people are killed and 33 are missing as flash floods hit China's Gansu province. State broadcaster CCTV reported that continuous heavy rain since August 7 triggered flash floods. Chinese President Xi Jinping directed the local authorities to search for those missing. He also blamed "frequent occurrence of extreme weather" for the tragedy and asked all regions to "resolutely overcome complacency" and strengthen efforts to identify risks.

Visuals show inundated areas in China's Gansu and Zhengzhou regions. Rescuers were seen guiding people through rushing grey water in a village.

Roads were covered in silt and large stones. Natural disasters are common in China, especially during the summer when many regions are hit by extreme rain. At the same time, many areas bake in the heat.

Last month, heavy rains in China's Beijing killed 44 people. The heavy rains ravaged roads and houses in northern China.

Over 80,000 people had been evacuated to safer grounds. The power supply and communications in about 130 villages had been cut off because of the rains and floods.

China, one of the fastest-growing economies, is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

These gases cause climate change and make extreme weather more frequent. Many other parts of the world are also facing similar weather conditions.