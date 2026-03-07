/Top Maldives leader Nasheed says India key to Indian Ocean security; Expresses concern over West Asia war

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia and its ripple effects on the Indian Ocean island nation, particularly its vital tourism-dependent economy. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Nasheed highlighted the severe economic fallout from the ongoing war. "There's a 30% drop in tourist arrivals, and that would impact our national revenue a lot, then fuel prices would rise again. That would have a very big impact on us. This is very worrying, you know, and it's not going to end soon," he said.

The Maldives, where tourism accounts for a substantial portion of GDP and foreign exchange earnings, is especially vulnerable to global instability. Disruptions in shipping routes, heightened insurance costs for travel, and broader economic uncertainty in source markets have contributed to the decline in visitor numbers.

Nasheed pointed to a recent incident that has amplified regional anxieties: the sinking of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean by the Americans. "Well, just recently, you would have heard that one of the Iranian ships were sunk in the Indian Ocean, right next to us and closer to Galle, and a second ship has gone and taken harbor in Trincomalee harbor, and we hope that that ship would be safe," he noted. A US submarine torpedoed the Iranian vessel IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka's southern coast near Galle, resulting in significant loss of life and marking a dramatic expansion of the conflict beyond West Asia. Around 100 Iranian sailors died in the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He criticised such actions, emphasising the need for restraint on the high seas. "you know, countries can't just shoot other countries, vessels in the middle of the ocean. This just can't go on like that. It's a very big worry to us, and we know that India is the net security provider for Indian Ocean, and I hope other countries also will weigh into it," Nasheed added.

The former president, who has long advocated for stronger regional cooperation, emphasised on the importance of stability in the Indian Ocean for island states like the Maldives. He expressed hope that India, widely regarded as a key security partner in the region, would continue to play a stabilising role amid these tensions.