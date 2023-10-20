Three Putin allies warn of imminent ‘world war’, ‘global jihad’ against West

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that a new world war is about to begin between the West and Muslims of all over the world. He also declared that Russia would back Muslims by providing them with weapons.

The comments came from Vladimir Solovyov, a long-time Kremlin propagandist and best-known figure in the Kremlin-backed media.

Solovyov also reprimanded the US for supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. Americans believe “they can do anything," he reportedly complained on his TV show airing on Russia-1 channel.

“We should deliver everything America's enemies need,” he suggested. "To all of them! Any weapons that they need!" he continued. "To make sure there is not one spot on this Earth where soil doesn't burn under the feet of these neo-colonialist critters," he added.

‘The new war is coming’

Solovyov then talks about a ‘global jihad’ against the West. “Do you even understand what will happen if a global jihad will start," he warned.

His remarks came after a strike allegedly killed hundreds of people at a Gazan hospital earlier this week.

Similar prophecies by other Putin allies

Similar warnings regarding an imminent world war have also been issued by other Putin allies, including the editor-in-chief of the Russian state-backed Russia Today (RT) channel.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine using custom made rocket launchers against Russia × "This is wonderful, it's beautiful! Watch how the British instructors are leaving Ukraine because they have no more time for Ukraine, just like the Americans and everyone else, because the world is on the brink of World War III," Margarita Simonyan said, while praising that the Israel-Hamas war had diverted the world’s attention away from Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, also warned Thursday (Oct 19) that the war between Israel and Hamas could snowball into a bigger regional conflict.

"The Middle East is seeing another war. A cruel war without rules. A war based on terror and the doctrine of disproportionate use of force against the civilian population. As it is said today, both sides have gone 'berserk,'" Medvedev wrote in an article for newspaper Izvestia.

"Of course, it is more important for us to achieve success in the special military operation in our fight against the neo-Nazi in Ukraine, but what is going on in Palestine and Israel cannot but cause concern," he continued.