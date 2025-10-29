/THIS country takes major step forward in reproductive healthcare with free morning-after pill

In a landmark move to improve access to reproductive healthcare, United Kingdom's NHS has made the morning-after pill available for free across nearly 10,000 pharmacies in England. The initiative is designed to address the longstanding ‘postcode lottery’ that has led to uneven access to emergency contraception across different regions. Previously, women in some areas faced charges of up to £30 for the pill or had to book appointments with their GP or a sexual health clinic, which could cause delays. Now, women can visit their local pharmacy, without the need for an appointment, to receive the emergency contraceptive pill at no cost.

Dr. Sue Mann, the NHS’s national clinical director for women’s health, hailed the expansion as a ‘game-changer’ that makes reproductive healthcare far more accessible and convenient. She emphasised that this is one of the most significant changes to sexual health services in over 50 years. With four out of five people living within a 20-minute walk of a pharmacy, this initiative ensures that emergency contraception is easily accessible for the majority of the population. The move is part of the NHS’s broader 10-year health plan, which aims to shift healthcare delivery to local communities, making essential services more reachable and reducing the strain on clinics and GPs.

