  • Wion
  • /World
  'I would like to wear it right now': Trump after receiving South Korea's highest decoration

Jatin Verma
Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 12:22 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 12:22 IST
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Photograph: (AFP)

President Donald Trump received South Korea’s highest award, the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, for efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula

During his visit to South Korea, US President Donald Trump was presented with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, the country's highest honor, in recognition of his efforts toward peace on the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean President, Lee Jae Myung, presented Donald Trump with the prestigious decoration in Gyeongju, where Trump was attending the APEC CEO Summit.

Trump expressed his deep appreciation for the award, calling it a great honor and vowing to treasure the ‘beautiful’ medal. He added that US-South Korea relations would continue to grow stronger in the future.

The award ceremony was part of Trump’s final stop on his Asia tour, which also included talks on trade with South Korean and Chinese leaders. A replica of a gold crown, symbolising the peaceful Silla Dynasty, was also displayed at the Gyeongju National Museum, serving as a reminder of the historical peace maintained on the Korean Peninsula.

In a notable gesture, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also submitted a nomination for Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, further cementing his global recognition for his peace efforts. South Korea, engaged in crucial trade negotiations with the US, has been aiming to solidify its relationship with Donald Trump. The ongoing trade talks involve reducing US tariffs on Korean goods and securing investments in the U.S. from South Korea.

Trump-Kim not to meet?

Trump confirmed that a scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would not take place during this trip due to timing conflicts, as President Xi Jinping of China was arriving the following day. Trump emphasised his commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula and his positive relationship with Kim Jong Un.

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

