/Thailand seeks BRICS membership with India’s support

Thailand has formally expressed its ambition to join BRICS and is seeking India’s backing ahead of New Delhi’s chairmanship of the grouping in 2026, Thai Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant announced at a sombre National Day reception in the Indian capital on Wednesday. “In this spirit of deeper cooperation, Thailand has also expressed its intention to become a member of BRICS, underscoring our commitment to contributing to inclusive multilateralism and enhanced South–South cooperation, an aspiration we look forward to pursuing alongside India,” Ambassador Chavanart said.

As the chair of the BRICS grouping, India will host the summit next year. A founding member of BRICS, India has seen the organisation attract growing global interest, with numerous countries expressing eagerness to join.

In her address, Ambassador Chavanart highlighted the rapid elevation of India-Thailand relations, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit earlier this year that upgraded ties to a Strategic Partnership.“Our two nations are bound by centuries of cultural and spiritual heritage. This year saw transformative progress. The official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Thailand elevated our relations to a Strategic Partnership,” she said.

The ambassador also noted the recent visit of Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to India from 29 November to 2 December, which “further energised our cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, and regional frameworks—reflecting a clear, forward-looking vision for a more prosperous and interconnected future.” She quoted India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, who during the talks described Thailand as a “very important maritime neighbour,” underscoring “genuine trust and shared strategic outlook” between the two countries. It was during this visit that Thailand raised the matter of its BRICS membership with India.