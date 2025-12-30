/Teen facing deportation breaks silence after Elon Musk’s controversial comment

A 19-year-old girl who was facing deportation from her adopted home in Denmark due to her visa-related issue had attracted the attention of the middle-aged billionaire owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, as he was publicly lusting over her. The girl, identified as Audrey Morris, is originally from Los Angeles, California. 54-year-old Musk, father of at least 14 children, made a sleazy comment on her now-deleted post, “8 or above level hotness should get an exemption.”

“I wasn’t surprised [by Musk’s input], I guess you could say, because from the beginning, the second that my case was kind of made public, it has been about appearances and because, ‘oh, she’s blonde and she’s white!’ And so the thing he said in of itself wasn’t shocking to me, but coming from him, yes, it was definitely...I was floored.” said Morris to Daily Beast.

The remark drew significant flak from the social media users, with many branding him “creepy”.

She lamented that she hoped it would have drawn attention to the legal aspect of her case instead of her physical appearance. “It would’ve been really cool if he commented something like, ‘Oh wow, look how many academic things she’s reached,’ or whatever. That would’ve been great. It could have been so helpful,” she said. Morris, however, was granted a residency permit for 10 years; her brother and mother had citizenship.

Being a teenager, she could not help but notice the bright side, she added, no matter what the embarrassment, if this brings attention to people who care, then it was a win for her. Morris had been living a major part of his life in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-biggest city. The prospect of her deportation was so dire that she was preparing for contingency plan to live in the US.

“I have my grandparents and some friends in the USA. But Denmark is my home. One hundred per cent. I am as Danish as a foreigner can possibly be," she told Stifstidende in January.