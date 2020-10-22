Tanzania hit by recent IS attack near Mozambique border: police

Tanzanian police have said that about 300 jihadists launched a cross-border attack from Mozambique last week, confirming an earlier claim by the Islamic State group.

"It's true that about 300 terrorists from Mozambique attacked our station at Kitaya in (southern) Mtwara last week and killed some people," said police chief Simon Sirro in a videotaped press conference viewed by AFP Thursday.

Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), affiliated with the Islamic State group, last week claimed it had mounted an attack in Mtwara, near the Mozambican border, on October 14.

The group has carried out a wave of attacks in Mozambique since 2017, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing 250,000, according to conflict data provider ACLED.

Tanzania is set to hold a presidential election on October 28.