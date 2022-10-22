Taliban forces kill six Islamic State members involved in deadly twin blasts in Afghan capital

Six Islamic State members said to be involved in two major attacks that had killed 60 and left many wounded, were killed by the Taliban security forces in an overnight operation in Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group's administration said on Saturday, while adding that a Taliban security personnel also died in the operation.



The Islamic State members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi.

"They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute," said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.



No group had claimed the responsibility for either attack, reported Reuters.



ALSO READ | Taliban ban use of Pakistani currency in Afghanistan, transactions over 500,000 rupees



The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education centre in the Afghan capital on Sept. 30 had killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women.



On Sept. 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in a blast after the Friday prayers near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighbourhood once home to a "Green Zone" of embassies and foreign force bases.



The Taliban claim that they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.

However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said that the security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.



ALSO READ | Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan 10 years after Taliban assassination attempt



The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, after an old name of the region, are enemies of the Taliban.



Fighters loyal to Islamic State first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.



(With inputs from agencies)



You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE