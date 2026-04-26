/Suspect in custody opens fire inside Chicago hospital, 1 police officer dead, another critically injured

A Chicago police officer was killed and another was in critical condition after a suspect opened fire while in custody inside a Chicago hospital on Saturday (Apr 25). The shooting was at the Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Chicago at around 10.50 am. The hospital said that its campus was placed on lockdown, and patients and staff at the health facility were safe. The hospital also said that an individual in custody of law enforcement was brought the emergency department for treatment and was “wanded upon arrival. He was escorted by law enforcement at all times, but the man later fired shots at the law enforcement officers and exited the hospital building. He was later apprehended. The hospital confirmed that no team members or patients were physically harmed as a result of this incident.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was taken in custody, Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling in a press statement said that one of officers was a 38-year-old who had been working for 10 years in the department. The other is a 57-year-old officer with 21 years of service. He did not reveal the names of the officers stating that it will be known once their families have been notified “Today is a real difficult moment for our city. It’s a tragedy,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the news conference. The city is providing mental health support services to police officers so they can do their jobs, he added.

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