/Strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Papua Province. Is there a tsunami warning?

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted Indonesia's Papua province on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed. The USGS also said that the quake was at a depth of 70 km (43.5 miles). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the quake.

According to USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 200 km from the city of Abepura, where the population is over 62,000. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no tsunami warning following the quake.

The earthquake came days after a tsunami threat engulfed the Philippines and Indonesia following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the Mindanao region. Merely weeks ago, Papua in Indonesia itself was rattled by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

