State of the Union LIVE: Biden slams Trump, says 'you can't love the country only when you win'
State of the Union Live Updates: Today (Mar 8, Friday) Joe Biden will present his last State of the Union address as the US President. As per excerpts from the White House, he is expected to draw a contrast between himself and Republican rival Donald Trump. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates.
"To remain the strongest economy in the world, we need the best education system in the world," said Biden while talking about spending on education.
Joe Biden slams Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans for attempting to repeal Affordable Care Act, says Obama care 'still a very big deal.'
"Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere in the world," but I ended that, said Biden as he while slammed Republicans for not voting for the bill.
"We beat the big pharma," added Biden.
"Middle class built the country and unions built the Middle class," said Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden lists his administration's achievements, from chip manufacturing to healthcare and job creation in the United States. Words met with raucous applause.
"I'll restore Roe V. Wade as law of the land again," vows Joe Biden, while expressing his confidence about winning the 2024 presidential elections.
Joe Biden slams predecessor Donald Trump and his followers over the January 6 Capitol insurrection, says "You can't love the country only when you win".
Biden during his State of the Union address, said they've made NATO 'stronger,' and welcomed Sweden to the 'strongest alliance' NATO.
President Joe Biden has started speaking. His walk to the podium was marked with thunderous applause in the chambers.
Hundreds of pro-Gaza ceasefire protesters attempted to disrupt the president's path from the White House, forcing his motorcade to take a detour to the Capitol.
As per AP, six sitting Supreme Court justices are in the house for Joe Biden’s speech. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor are wearing their judicial robes, along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas are absent.
President Joe Biden’s motorcade, which departed the White House at 8:49 pm (1:49 am GMT)has arrived at the Capitol.
Joe Biden’s motorcade, which departed the White House at 8:49 pm (1:49 am GMT) is en route to the Capitol, where he will deliver his State of the Union address.
An extraordinary group of individuals – who embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work – will join the First Lady tonight at President Biden’s State of the Union Address. pic.twitter.com/vA7020V1Gv— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 7, 2024
US President Joe Biden is expected to pledge to make abortion rights the law of the land and slam rival Donald Trump's vision for America on Thursday, during his last State of the Union address before the US election.
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has declined US First Lady Jill Biden's invitation to attend Thursday's (March 7) State of the Union address. Another invitee, Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison, has also decided to forego one of Washington's most dignified events.
In addition to traditional broadcasting, the address can be streamed live on the White House website and social media platforms like YouTube, X, Facebook, and Instagram, marking the administration's effort to reach a younger demographic.
Joe Biden's third annual State of the Union address, a constitutional obligation, will be televised at 9 pm ET (0200 GMT/0730 IST) before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and a televised audience.
The State of the Union Address is a yearly speech given by the president of the United States to the United States Congress, providing an overview of the nation's current state.