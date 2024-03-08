LIVE TV
State of the Union LIVE: Biden slams Trump, says 'you can't love the country only when you win'

WION Web Team
Washington DC, United StatesUpdated: Mar 08, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
State of the Union LIVE Photograph:(Reuters)
State of the Union Live Updates

State of the Union Live Updates: Today (Mar 8, Friday) Joe Biden will present his last State of the Union address as the US President. As per excerpts from the White House, he is expected to draw a contrast between himself and Republican rival Donald Trump. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates.

Check State of the Union Live Updates

08 Mar 2024, 8:24 (IST)
State of the Union LIVE: Education system spendings

"To remain the strongest economy in the world, we need the best education system in the world," said Biden while talking about spending on education.

 

08 Mar 2024, 8:21 (IST)
State of Union live: Obama care 'still a very big deal,' says Biden

Joe Biden slams Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans for attempting to repeal Affordable Care Act, says Obama care 'still a very big deal.'

08 Mar 2024, 8:18 (IST)
State of the Union live: 'We beat the big pharma, says Biden

"Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere in the world," but I ended that, said Biden as he while slammed Republicans for not voting for the bill.

"We beat the big pharma," added Biden.

08 Mar 2024, 8:16 (IST)
State of Union live: Joe Biden applauds unions

"Middle class built the country and unions built the Middle class," said Joe Biden.

08 Mar 2024, 8:12 (IST)
State of the Union live: Biden lists his achievements

President Joe Biden lists his administration's achievements, from chip manufacturing to healthcare and job creation in the United States. Words met with raucous applause.

08 Mar 2024, 8:08 (IST)
State of the Union LIVE: Will bring back Roe V. Wade, says Biden

"I'll restore Roe V. Wade as law of the land again," vows Joe Biden, while expressing his confidence about winning the 2024 presidential elections.

08 Mar 2024, 8:03 (IST)
State of the Union LIVE: Biden slams predecessor Donald Trump

Joe Biden slams predecessor Donald Trump and his followers over the January 6 Capitol insurrection, says "You can't love the country only when you win".

08 Mar 2024, 8:01 (IST)
State of the Union live: Biden welcomes Sweden to NATO

Biden during his State of the Union address, said they've made NATO 'stronger,' and welcomed Sweden to the 'strongest alliance' NATO.

08 Mar 2024, 7:56 (IST)
State of Union live: Biden takes the podium to thunderous applause

President Joe Biden has started speaking. His walk to the podium was marked with thunderous applause in the chambers.

08 Mar 2024, 7:55 (IST)
State of Union live: Biden forced to take a longer route to Capitol

Hundreds of pro-Gaza ceasefire protesters attempted to disrupt the president's path from the White House, forcing his motorcade to take a detour to the Capitol.

 

Protesters block Pennsylvania Ave. during a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the U.S. Capitol in preparation for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

 

08 Mar 2024, 7:52 (IST)
State of the Union live: Supreme Court justices arrive for SOTU

As per AP, six sitting Supreme Court justices are in the house for Joe Biden’s speech. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor are wearing their judicial robes, along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas are absent.

08 Mar 2024, 7:50 (IST)
State of the Union live: Joe Biden arrives at Capitol

President Joe Biden’s motorcade, which departed the White House at 8:49 pm (1:49 am GMT)has arrived at the Capitol.

08 Mar 2024, 7:40 (IST)
State of the Union live: Joe Biden en route to Capitol

Joe Biden’s motorcade, which departed the White House at 8:49 pm (1:49 am GMT) is en route to the Capitol, where he will deliver his State of the Union address.

08 Mar 2024, 7:35 (IST)
First Lady Jill Biden's guests for the State of the Union address
08 Mar 2024, 7:31 (IST)
Watch | Olena Zelenska and Yulia Navalnaya decline Jill Biden's invitation to State of the Union address
08 Mar 2024, 7:28 (IST)
Joe Biden to draw contrast with Donald Trump in his last State of the Union address as US President

US President Joe Biden is expected to pledge to make abortion rights the law of the land and slam rival Donald Trump's vision for America on Thursday, during his last State of the Union address before the US election.

08 Mar 2024, 7:28 (IST)
Ukraine's first lady and Alexei Navalny's wife decline Jill Biden's invitation to State of the Union address

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has declined US First Lady Jill Biden's invitation to attend Thursday's (March 7) State of the Union address. Another invitee, Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison, has also decided to forego one of Washington's most dignified events.

08 Mar 2024, 7:22 (IST)
Where can you watch the State of the Union address?

In addition to traditional broadcasting, the address can be streamed live on the White House website and social media platforms like YouTube, X, Facebook, and Instagram, marking the administration's effort to reach a younger demographic.

You can watch it here:

08 Mar 2024, 7:20 (IST)
What time is the State of the Union address?

Joe Biden's third annual State of the Union address, a constitutional obligation, will be televised at 9 pm ET (0200 GMT/0730 IST) before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and a televised audience.

08 Mar 2024, 7:17 (IST)
What is State of the Union address?

The State of the Union Address is a yearly speech given by the president of the United States to the United States Congress, providing an overview of the nation's current state. 

