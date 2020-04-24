Spain reports lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the past month

Spain officials reported 367 deaths in the past 24 hours, on Friday. The officials said that the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities fell to its lowest level in more than a month, with 367 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

That took the total number of positive cases 22,524 from 22,157 the day before, the health ministry said. The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 219,764 with Community of Madrid being a hotspot for coronavirus in the country.

These figures revealed Spain to be the worst-hit country by coronavirus in Europe, and second in the world, first being the US.

Considering the tough times, Spain also suspended the tradition of exchanging books on the death anniversary of William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes. To keep up the spirits of people, Red Cross Barcelona delivered books to hundreds of children.