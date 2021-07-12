Slower music in South Korean gyms, all thanks to Covid rules

Although several gymgoers love good tunes to help them get through intense workouts, it seems to be a no-go zone in South Korea as per the new Covid-19 rules. The options of music have been reduced drastically by the measures.

With the aim to ensure coronavirus spread can be curtailed, South Korea has placed some standard restrictions such as social distancing and travel curbs. Uniquely, along with these, the country has also added an additional requirement that gyms do not play music with higher than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercises, such as aerobics, etc.

According to the health officials, the measure intends to prevent fast breathing or splashing of sweat on other people. The authorities are avoiding the possibility of closing such businesses entirely as was the case during previous waves of infection, a The Guardian report said.

Some opposition lawmakers and gym owners have ridiculed the rule as ‘nonsense' or barely effective or unrealistic to maintain.

Kang Hyun-ku, an owner of a gym in Seoul, said, “Playing bright tracks is to cheer up our members and the overall mood, but my biggest question is whether playing classical music or BTS songs has proven to have any impact on spreading the virus.”