/SkyWest flight 6469 returns to Omaha after cockpit communication failure sparks hijacking fears

SkyWest Flight 6469, en route to Los Angeles, was forced to turn back to Omaha on Monday (October 20) after a communication failure between the cockpit and cabin crew led to confusion. The incident, which occurred shortly after takeoff, left pilots believing that a hijacking attempt was underway. The plane, an Embraer ERJ 175, had just taken off from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield when the crew in the cabin found themselves unable to contact the pilots via the aircraft's interphone system. In a panic, the cabin crew began banging on the cockpit door in an attempt to get the pilots’ attention. Hearing the unusual banging and unable to communicate with the crew, the pilots assumed someone was attempting to breach the cockpit, triggering a hijacking alert. Without further information, they declared an emergency and turned the flight around. Passengers aboard reported feeling a sharp, unexpected U-turn during the early stages of the flight.