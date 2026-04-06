/Shots heard near White House while Trump was in the building, Secret Service initiates probe

A shooting incident was reported near the White House in Washington, DC, early Sunday morning. The US Secret Service (SS) has initiated an investigation into the gunfire. The Secret Service was informed about the shooting that happened in the area of Lafayette Park. This portion of the park faces the White House and has been closed to the public for several weeks due to renovation work. While shots were heard, no signs of anyone being injured have been found. The Secret Service stated, “We searched the park and surrounding areas after midnight but found no injured individuals or suspects." Notably, President Donald Trump was at the White House when the shots were heard. Security in the area has been increased after the gunfire, as the probe goes on. White House is also functioning as usual, reports suggest.

Trump's profanity-laced rant against Iran

The incident is being investigated by the Secret Service in collaboration with Washington police and the US National Park Police. Trump spent the weekend at the White House, sending out warnings to Iran. He has warned that Iran should open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, 8 pm, or be ready for action. His previous cutoff was set for April 6. Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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