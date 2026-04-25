/Shocking! Kash Patel was arrested twice before FBI role. Details from 2005 letter resurface amid new allegations

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing renewed scrutiny after past alcohol-related arrests and disclosures from a 2005 letter tied to his Florida Bar application resurfaced. The letter, obtained by The Intercept from Patel’s personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, was reportedly written “per instructions of my employer” and details two incidents from his younger years involving alcohol.

In one 2005 incident, while a law student at Pace University, Patel described being arrested after a night out with friends. “We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic drinks,” he wrote. He recounted that later, during a walk home, he and his friends made a poor decision. “In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home,” Patel said. “Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then arrested for public urination.” Patel said he paid a fine following the incident.

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A letter by Kash Patel from his personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office Photograph: (Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office.)

In another case from 2001, Patel wrote that he was arrested for public intoxication while a student at the University of Richmond. “Upon exiting the arena,” he wrote, “the officer placed me under arrest for public intoxication, as I was not yet of 21 years of age.” He said he had consumed two drinks and later paid a fine, with NBC News previously reporting he was found guilty of a misdemeanor.

What are the allegations against Kash Patel?

Patel’s spokesperson Erica Knight defended him, saying: “Kash’s entire background was thoroughly examined and vetted prior to him assuming this role… These attacks are nothing more than an attempt to undermine a process that has already deemed him suitable to serve and a distraction to the record-breaking success of the FBI under Director Patel.” Patel has also faced recent criticism over alcohol-related claims. A viral video showed him drinking beer with the US Olympic hockey team in Italy, while reports in The Atlantic alleged he was intoxicated at private clubs in Washington and Las Vegas.