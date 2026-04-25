/'No Iran-US meeting planned in Pakistan', says Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei; Witkoff, Kushner head to Islamabad

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on X that no meeting is planned between Iranian and US negotiators in Pakistan, adding fresh uncertainty to ongoing diplomatic signals. “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US,” Baghaei wrote. “Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.”

He added that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Pakistan for discussions with Pakistani officials focused on mediation efforts to end what he described as the “American imposed war of aggression” and to restore regional peace. Baghaei’s remarks come amid mixed signals surrounding potential peace talks. The White House earlier said that US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would travel to Pakistan for direct discussions with Iranian representatives.

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Donald Trump said Friday that Iran is preparing an offer to the United States, though he said he was unaware of its details. “They’re making an offer, and we’ll have to see,” Trump told news agency Reuters in a phone interview. When asked who the US is negotiating with inside Iran, he responded: “I don’t want to say that, but we’re dealing with the people that are in charge now.”

A day earlier, Trump expressed doubt about the clarity of Iran’s leadership, saying it was complicating diplomatic efforts. “They’re delaying it because they, we don’t know who to deal with,” Trump told reporters. “They know who the leader is in this country. We don’t know who the leader is in Iran.”