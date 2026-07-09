/Shocking: Japan woman arrested for sewing housemate's lips shut

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested in Japan after allegedly sewing her housemate's lips shut with a needle and thread. The incident took place on June 29 in the city of Koga, located in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki. According to public broadcaster NHK, the 42-year-old victim told authorities that the suspect, Masae Sakurai, committed the act after becoming angry during a dispute.

Following the assault, the injured victim managed to escape the residence and flee to a nearby shop. Unable to speak, she held up a piece of paper with a note that read, "please help me," to alert bystanders, according to senior local police official Makoto Hiyama. A prefectural police spokesman confirmed that Sakurai, who lived with the victim at the time, was taken into custody on Monday. She is currently being held on suspicion of assault.

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