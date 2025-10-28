/Shinzo Abe assassination: Tetsuya Yamagami pleads guilty to killing former Japan prime minister

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, has admitted guilt in the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the first day of his trial. Speaking in Tokyo, he confirmed to the court that “everything is true”, referring to his actions on July 8, 2022. Yamagami used a homemade firearm to kill Abe at a campaign event in Nara, a shocking act that deeply affected Japan and the world.

Abe, known for his aggressive foreign policy stance and economic reforms called “Abenomics”, was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries later that day. The assassination led to scrutiny of Abe's connections with the Unification Church, often referred to as the ‘Moonies’, a religious group Yamagami claims contributed to his mother's financial ruin. He accused the church, which his mother supported with substantial donations, of bankrupting his family to the tune of 100 million yen (approximately $660,000).

As a result of this, investigations into the church have unfolded, with revelations reaching back to South Korea, its country of origin. Several Japanese government officials resigned over the connections. In March 2023, a Tokyo court ordered the church's dissolution, revoking its tax-exempt status and mandating liquidation of its assets.