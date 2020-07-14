Sexpionage, one of China's weapons to extract secrets

China's quest for global dominance has inspired an espionage ring bigger than the cold war era. Beijing is not just spying through Huawei, but it is also trying to extract secrets through sex.

In the 1990s, the MI5 published a manual for British businessmen, saying "Be especially alert for flattery and over-generous hospitality." Three decades on, this advice continues to hold true.

Sexpionage is one of China's many espionage weapons and Beijing prefers calling it 'Meiren Ji'- the beautiful person plan.



Also Read: How Israeli soldiers were caught in Hamas 'honey trap'

The targets are trapped using fake social media accounts. They would approach professionals, make business proposals, invite them to China, the trip would be free, but before they know it, the Chinese agents would photograph the target in a compromising position. And then begins the blackmail cycle, demanding important information.

And now, a book published in England reveals how some prominent businessmen and politicians got lured by women working for Chinese intelligence. The book will be out on July 16.