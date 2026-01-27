/Scott Bessent accuses Mark Carney of 'Globalist agenda' after Davos speech

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a Fox News show “Hannity”, claimed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was "very aggressively walking back” on some of the comments he made in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during his call with US President Donald Trump. The speech of Carney at Davos last week claimed that the rule-based order was partially false, and urged nations to accept the end of rule based order. His speech received a rare standing ovation at Davos.

"I was in ​the ⁠Oval with the President today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, ‌who was very ‌aggressively walking back some of the ‍unfortunate remarks he made at Davos," said Mr Bessent.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has further accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of pushing his globalist agenda. Carney was urging “middle-powers” to work together to push back against US hegemony: "middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu."

Trump was critical of that speech, and after the speech, he revoked the invitation for the Board of Peace to Canadian President Mark Carney. "Of course, Canada depends on the US," said Bessent in the interview. He further added that it would be a disaster for Canada if President Trump added further tariffs on Canadian goods.

“Canada depends on the US, and the prime minister should do best for the Canadian people, rather than try to PUSH his own GLOBALIST AGENDA!” said Bessent.

Trump threatened in the past week to impose a 100 per cent Tariff on Canada if it went ahead with a trade deal with Beijing. Carney said that Mr Trump's threats should be seen as pre-positioning ahead of the renewal of the free trade pact between the two large trading partners. They are set to review the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement this year.

“The president is a strong negotiator, and some of these comments and positioning should be viewed in the broader context of that," said Carney. Carney had a good relationship with Trump before becoming Prime Minister of Canada; he still holds $6.8 million in Brookfield's financial interests. Brookfield is a Canadian investment firm that bailed out Jared Kushner's family from defaulting on $1.2 billion in mortgage payments during Trump's first term in office.