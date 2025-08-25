/SCO Summit 2025: How many Indians live and work in China?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 is set to be held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1. This is the fifth time that China is hosting the 10-member grouping. Twenty world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the SCO Summit, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be in attendance. Xi will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" Meeting. He will also deliver keynote speeches as not only world leaders, but heads of international organisations gather in this major port city. "Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations will attend the SCO Summit 2025," said Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin at a press briefing on Friday. He said that this would be the largest SCO summit since its establishment. Also Read: SCO Summit: How much oil didChina and India purchase from Russia in July?

Indians in China

Ahead of the SCO Summit 2025, let's take a look at how many Indians work, study and reside in China. This includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 7400 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), 1060 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and 8460 Overseas Indians reside in China. However, Hong Kong houses the largest number of Indians. MEA statistics suggest that 32,790 NRIs, 11350 PIOs and 44140 Overseas Indians live in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China. MEA also lists the number of Indians in Taiwan, the island nation that China claims to be its territory. Currently, a total of 5303 NRIs, 501 PIOs and 5804 Overseas Indians are in Taiwan.

