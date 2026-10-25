/Saudi Arabia intercepts 10 Houthi missiles, drones as Riyadh airport reopens

Saudi air defences intercepted around 10 Houthi missiles and drones on Sunday, including a ballistic missile aimed at the capital, as Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport reopened part of its terminals after a two-week shutdown. Explosions were heard in the city during the attacks.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched towards the capital city that morning, as well as a drone in the Riyadh region.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the coalition posted on X.

The coalition's spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, also reported a cruise missile aimed at Khamis Mushait in the southwest.

"Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," Turki Al-Malki said in a post on X.

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According to AFP, three explosions were heard in the Saudi capital on Sunday. A separate AFP report described two explosions in quick succession in central Riyadh, with the cause not immediately clear. The blasts came after residents received alert messages for a "hostile aerial threat" urging them to stay in a safe place.

The airport's Terminals 1 and 2 reopened Sunday, with domestic flights in Terminal 1 and international flights by Saudi carriers in Terminal 2. Terminals 3 and 4 have not reopened. The closure followed a Houthi missile attack on October 10 that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, according to AFP.