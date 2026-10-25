/Saudi Arabia intercepts 10 Houthi missiles, drones as Riyadh airport reopens

Saudi air defences intercepted around 10 Houthi missiles and drones on Sunday, including a ballistic missile aimed at the capital, as Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport reopened part of its terminals after a two-week shutdown. Explosions were heard in the city during the attacks.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched towards the capital city that morning, as well as a drone in the Riyadh region.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the coalition posted on X.
The coalition's spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, also reported a cruise missile aimed at Khamis Mushait in the southwest.
"Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," Turki Al-Malki said in a post on X.
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According to AFP, three explosions were heard in the Saudi capital on Sunday. A separate AFP report described two explosions in quick succession in central Riyadh, with the cause not immediately clear. The blasts came after residents received alert messages for a "hostile aerial threat" urging them to stay in a safe place.
The airport's Terminals 1 and 2 reopened Sunday, with domestic flights in Terminal 1 and international flights by Saudi carriers in Terminal 2. Terminals 3 and 4 have not reopened. The closure followed a Houthi missile attack on October 10 that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, according to AFP.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree renewed the group's warning against using the airport, calling it a military target. On Saturday, the Houthis said they had targeted three Saudi airports, including one in Riyadh, along with energy installations, a pipeline and an airbase. Passengers are being told to confirm their flights directly with airlines.