/Sam Altman shares private family photo after 3:45 am Molotov attack on his home. See here

The home of Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, was targeted in a suspected arson attempt after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at his San Francisco residence in the early hours of the morning, authorities have said. No injuries were reported. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 am, when the incendiary device struck the property but failed to ignite after bouncing off the house.

Law enforcement officials later arrested a 20 year old suspect, identified by the San Francisco Chronicle as Alejandro Daniel Moreno Gama, in connection with the attack.

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department said officers were called roughly an hour after the incident to OpenAI’s headquarters on 3rd Street, where a man allegedly threatened to set fire to the building. Police said the individual matched the description of the suspect linked to the earlier attack and was taken into custody.

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Following the incident, Altman took to social media platform X to share a personal blog post along with a rare photograph of his family, including his husband Oliver Mulherin and their child. “I wrote this early this morning and I wasn't sure if I would actually publish it, but here it is,” Altman said in his post. “Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything."

Altman, who has largely kept his personal life private, said he chose to share the image in the hope that it might deter further acts of violence. “Images have power, I hope. Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the attack, Altman suggested it may be linked to heightened tensions surrounding the rapid development of artificial intelligence. He referred to a recent critical article about him, saying it had come at a time of “great anxiety about AI” and may have contributed to a more dangerous environment. “Now I am awake in the middle of the night and angry, and thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives,” he wrote.

In the remainder of his blog, Altman addressed broader debates within the technology sector, acknowledging that criticism of artificial intelligence is often rooted in legitimate concerns about its impact. “A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology. This is quite valid, and we welcome good faith criticism and debate,” he said.