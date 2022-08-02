Safe house, mock drills and meticulous planning: The secret operation behind al-Zawahiri's killing

Biden wanted to avoid civilian casualties Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Among the preparations made by the iUS intelligence officials was tracing Zawahiri's location to a safe house in Kabul city, several mock drills and a small-scale model of the house constructed and placed inside the White House Situation Room for Biden to examine
Ayman al-Zawahiri has been under the radar of the United States for several years. He has been running the affairs of al-Qaeda as its chief after replacing Osama bin Laden, who was killed in 2011.
He has been in hiding for several years, successfully giving the slip to the US armed forces. Until the announcement by Joe Biden, Zawahiri had been rumoured variously to be in Pakistan's tribal area or in Afghanistan.
The US drone strike that killed the world’s most wanted terrorist on his balcony in Kabul city was the result of months of meticulous planning by the counter-terrorism and intelligence community.
Among the preparations was a small-scale model of Zawahiri's safe house constructed by intelligence officials and placed inside the White House Situation Room for Biden to examine as he debated his options, reports CNN.
Notably, Biden wanted not to repeat the US drone strike incident 11 months ago during the chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan in which 10 civilians, including seven children, were killed.
According to the White House, during the months-long planning to carry out this weekend's strike, Biden repeatedly told his officials to ensure that no civilians, including members of Zawahiri's family, were killed. And as per their plan, no civilians were killed or injured.
A US official who is close to the development spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity while disclosing on how Zawahiri was taken out.
(With inputs from agencies)
