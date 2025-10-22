/Russian strikes kill six in Kyiv amid energy blackouts, power cuts across Ukraine

In the early hours of Wednesday (October 22), a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv and surrounding areas left six people dead and 17 others wounded, including two children. Ukrainian authorities reported that the assault also caused severe power outages across the country, particularly affecting energy infrastructure during the harsh winter months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on social media, saying, "Another night shows Russia's refusal to feel the pressure for prolonging this war." The explosions in Kyiv sent a column of smoke rising above the city, as residents experienced both physical and infrastructural impacts. Many areas were left without electricity and heating due to the assault on power stations.

Russia claimed to have intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones during the same period, though no significant damage was reported on its side. This military escalation follows a setback in diplomatic efforts to resolve the war. A planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was called off just a day earlier, with Trump citing concerns over a "wasted" meeting. Trump had previously advocated for Ukraine to cede the Donbas region to Russia, a suggestion firmly rejected by Kyiv, which insists on preserving its territorial integrity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: SkyWest flight 6469 returns to Omaha after cockpit communication failure sparks hijacking fears