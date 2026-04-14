/Russian soldiers just surrendered to robots. Zelensky says, 'It is about finding evil'

Ukrainian forces captured a Russian position using only drones and unmanned ground robotic systems (UGVs) for the first time since the war began in 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed the country's arsenal on X, writing, "The future is already on the front line – and Ukraine is building it." He added in the post, "These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms – ground systems and drones." Zelensky claimed that there was no infantry involved, no losses on its side and that the Russian troops surrendered. The president also said that over the past three months, Ukrainian ground robotic systems have carried out more than 22,000 missions, with systems such as “Ratel”, “Termit”, “Ardal”, “Rys”, “Zmii”, “Protector”, “Volya”, and others.

“Justice that finds evil anywhere in the world”

"In other words, lives were saved more than 22,000 times when a robot went into the most dangerous areas instead of a warrior," Zelensky said. He also addressed Ukraine’s defense industry in a video, and thanked "everyone involved — in workshops, design bureaus, laboratories, testing grounds, production and repair facilities — everyone working every day for Ukraine." Praising the drones, the president said that they can reach a distance of 1,750 kilometres from Ukraine’s border, and this will increase in the future. “It is not about records, but about justice that finds evil anywhere in the world,” he said, adding that systems such as “Sichen,” “Liutyi,” “Morok,” “Bars,” “Obriy,” and FP are evidence of this," he said.

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