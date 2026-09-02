Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous': Zelensky warns as Ukraine steps up drone strikes

'Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous': Zelensky warns as Ukraine steps up drone strikes

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:20 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:20 IST
'Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous': Zelensky warns as Ukraine steps up drone strikes

Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Zelenskyy warns airlines and insurers that Ukrainian drone activity is making Russian airspace increasingly dangerous and could effectively close it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned airlines, insurance companies and other aviation stakeholders that growing Ukrainian drone activity is making Russian airspace increasingly dangerous and could effectively force the closure of the country’s skies. “Today, we want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports: the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine does not pose a threat to civilian aviation, while warning that Ukrainian drones would continue operating over Russian territory. “Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation, but there will be drones in Russia’s skies and due notice must be taken,” he said. The Ukrainian president also accused Russian authorities of failing to adequately communicate aviation risks linked to the ongoing drone activity. He said that, regardless of official announcements, the security situation would effectively lead to Russian airspace becoming closed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Although Russian authorities are not properly announcing it, Russian airspace will effectively be closing. The war started by Russia is closing its own skies,” Zelenskyy added. The warning comes as Russia has intensified its air campaign against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent weeks. Moscow’s latest attacks killed 12 people and injured many others, marking the sixth consecutive day of heavy assaults on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has continued launching drone strikes against targets inside Russia. Several of the attacks have focused on facilities linked to Russia’s oil industry, along with retail and other sites. Zelenskyy’s latest warning highlights the growing impact of the drone war on Russia’s aviation sector. As Ukrainian drone operations continue across Russian territory and Russian missile and drone attacks intensify against Ukrainian cities, concerns over the safety of Russian airspace are becoming increasingly prominent.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics