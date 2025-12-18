Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that it hoped the US would not make a "fatal mistake” with Venezuela, warned that further escalation would have "unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere". The statement comes after the Trump administration on Tuesday announced a "blockade" on all sanctioned ships, as Washington tries to increase pressure on all the shipping routes in and around Venezuela.

"We note the continuous and deliberate escalation of tensions around Venezuela, a country friendly to us. Of particular concern is the unilateral nature of decisions that pose a threat to international shipping," said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier asked for an explanation about the seized tanker in November. He urged that although the United States consider itself entitled to conduct such operations, it will somehow explain, out of respect for other members of the world community. President Trump has spoken publicly demanding regime change or voluntary resignation of but Chevron is operating in Venezuela, buying Venezuelan oil.

Russia wants a normalisation between Washington and Caracas. "We see tensions rising in the region and consider this to be potentially very dangerous," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

Russia quoted Simon Bolivar, the Former Colombian President and a Venezuelan statesman and military officer who led Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, and Bolivia to independence from the Spanish empire. Russia stated that every country has the right to choose its own ruler and that every other country should respect this. The Russian Foreign Ministry also reiterated its support for "the Maduro government's course". It said, "We hope that the D. Trump administration, which is characterised by a rational and pragmatic approach, will not make a fatal mistake."