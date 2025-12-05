/Russia President Vladimir Putin defends Taliban's counter-terrorism efforts, challenges Pakistan’s narrative

Russia President Vladimir Putin recently acknowledged the Taliban’s authority in Afghanistan, emphasising that the group was making significant strides in tackling terrorism and curbing opium production. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Putin outlined why Russia had officially recognized the Taliban government in Kabul. Putin’s statement challenges Pakistan’s long-held narrative, which accuses the Taliban of supporting terrorist organisations, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad has also insinuated that the Taliban is a "puppet" regime controlled by India, an accusation New Delhi has denied.

Amid this diplomatic clash, Putin’s comments have added weight to the Taliban’s claim of being a stabilising force in Afghanistan. He pointed out, “Every nation faces challenges, and Afghanistan is no exception, especially after decades of internal conflict. However, the Taliban now clearly controls the situation, and that is an undeniable reality.”

Putin further asserted that the Taliban has made significant progress in combatting various terrorist groups, including ISIS-Khorasan and others. “We are fully aware of the steps taken by the Afghan government against terrorism,” he noted. Russia’s diplomatic ties with the Taliban have grown stronger, with Moscow being the first major nation to formally recognise the Taliban-led government. In the interview, Putin acknowledged the Taliban's efforts in reducing the production of opium and addressing drug-related threats. “The Taliban government is actively working to combat drug trafficking within its borders,” he remarked.