/Russia, Iran condemns US military action in Venezuela, calls for UN Security Council meeting

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Venezuela and described it as "US armed aggression" against Venezuela on January 3, 2026. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it is deeply concerned by the development and called for dialogue. It said the pretence of justifying these actions is ill-founded. It urged that disputes should be resolved through dialogue, emphasising that Latin America should remain a zone of peace and Venezuela should be able to determine its internal matters without interference.

“Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself in 2014. And Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own fate without any destructive, let alone military, interference from outside, ”read the statement as reported by Russian media outlet RBC. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it will support convening a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has also condemned the attack and called it a “blatant violation” of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “The US military attack on Venezuela constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic rules of international law, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the Charter, which prohibits the use of force,” said the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement. It stressed the responsibility of the United Nations to act immediately to halt “illegal US aggression” and ensure accountability for the aggresors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier on January 3, there were explosions reported in at least 10 Venezuelan targets, including the parliament building, central Caracas, and El Attillo airport. A mountain military camp in Catia Lamar and the Igrote helicopter base were destroyed. Additionally, power outages occurred in southern Caracas. Following the attack Venezuelan government declared a state of emergency. Soon, US President Donald Trump, in his Truth Social account the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.