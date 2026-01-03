/Venezuelan VP Delcy Rodríguez demands ‘Proof of Life’ for Maduro and Cilia Flores

The Venezuelan government stated that it does not know the whereabouts of President Nicholas Maduro or his wife, Cilia Flores. In an audio announcement played by Venezuelan state TV, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez demanded proof of life for President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“We demand immediate proof of life of President Nicolas Maduro and the first combatant Cilia Flores," said Rodriguez.

The United States have carried out a "large-scale strike" and followed by a ground operation in Caracas, and neighbouring states in Venezuela. The strike was reportedly done in conjunction with the US law enforcement. Trump claimed that the US had captured "Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife" and they were flown out. A press conference is scheduled for 11 am at Mar-a-Lago. The situation is extremely volatile. Just ahead of the capture was reported Venezuela accused the US of "military aggression" and declared a nationwide emergency.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," said the Venezuelan government. It accused the US of trying to seize its natural resources and condemned it as an “imperialist attack” invoking Article 51 of the United Nations.