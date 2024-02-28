Rise of 'Baito Tero': Japan's part-time worker 'terrorism' sparks outrage with social media stunts

In Japan, a new kind of trouble is brewing in the realm of part-time work, and it's got a name: "baito tero." The term, a blend of "arubaito" (part-time work) and "terrorism," doesn't involve explosions or violence, but it's making waves nonetheless.

So what is baito tero? Imagine the wildest antics you could see on social media, now picture them happening in your favorite restaurants and convenience stores, courtesy of their own part-time employees.

These workers, seeking a moment of online fame, are resorting to shocking acts – from hygiene violations to food tampering – and proudly posting on social media their misdeeds for the world to see.

But why the sudden spotlight on this phenomenon? While "baito tero" isn't new, recent incidents thrust it back into the limelight, sparking widespread condemnation across Japanese media.

Also Read | Alibaba owned Daraz, enacts layoffs amid restructuring

In one appalling case, a Domino's Pizza employee caused an uproar by uploading a video of himself contaminating pizza dough with, of all things, nasal excretions.

Another incident involved a mischievous restaurant worker filming himself squirting whipped cream, intended for customers' desserts, into a colleague's mouth.

Also Read | New Zealand TV Network Three plans newsroom closure, 200 jobs at risk

Such acts strike at the heart of Japan's obsession with cleanliness and customer satisfaction.

Domino's Pizza Japan was quick to respond, assuring the public that all contaminated dough had been disposed off, while issuing a heartfelt apology.

The battle against "part-timer terrorism" is multifaceted. Some companies are turning to innovative solutions, like "reputation expense insurance," which covers costs associated with online scandals. Others are taking legal action, with culprits facing possible imprisonment and hefty fines.