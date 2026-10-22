Amid the ongoing violent protests in France, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory for its nationals living in the country and those travelling to France to "remain vigilant and exercise due caution" and "avoid large gatherings and crowded places." The embassy, sharing the advisory in a post on X wrote, "In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities."

The Indian embassy in Paris also shared its emergency contact number and asked people to approach them in case of any exigency.

"Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://gouvernement.fr) and check for public transport disruptions (https://ratp.fr). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in. Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in," wrote the Indian embassy sharing its contact numbers.

France under political and economic pressure

Macron and his government are struggling to contain a crisis that has erupted just six months before presidential elections to select his successor. The administration has acknowledged that it ‘lost control’ during Saturday’s widespread rioting. Demonstrations that started largely peacefully over the rising cost of living rapidly escalated into serious violence and extensive looting. Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Limoges were among the cities most severely affected. In Limoges, the town hall was set on fire and partially destroyed.

The unrest has prompted several countries to issue travel warnings for France, while financial markets have also reacted nervously to the political instability. On Wednesday, the yield on French government 10-year benchmark bonds climbed above 5%, reaching its highest level since 2002.