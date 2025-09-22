/Public fury in Pakistan after three transgender women shot dead and left on roadside in Karachi

Three transgender women were tragically murdered on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, police officials confirmed on Monday (September 22). The victims were found shot at close range along a roadside on Sunday (September 21). The authorities are investigating the motive behind the killings and have launched a search for the perpetrators. Local police official Javed Abro confirmed the bodies were taken to a nearby graveyard for burial. Sindh's Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, strongly condemned the incident and called for an immediate investigation into the murders, pledging to apprehend those responsible.

In Pakistan, where the majority of the population is Muslim, transgender individuals often face widespread discrimination, harassment, and violence, including so-called "honour killings" by relatives for perceived offenses. While the country’s Supreme Court recognised transgender individuals as a third gender, offering them some legal protections, deep-rooted social stigma and violence remain prevalent. In 2018, a law was passed to ensure their fundamental rights, but activists argue that much more needs to be done to address the ongoing challenges.

Following the deaths, members of Karachi's transgender community gathered in protest outside Jinnah Hospital, where the autopsies were conducted. They warned of nationwide demonstrations if the authorities fail to bring the perpetrators to justice. Bindiya Rana, a transgender rights activist, highlighted that such violence is deeply ingrained in society and is not a new phenomenon. She said the killings of the three women exemplify the systemic targeting of transgender people in the country, and called for urgent action.