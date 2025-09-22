Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /World
  Public fury in Pakistan after three transgender women shot dead and left on roadside in Karachi

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 18:59 IST
Three transgender women were killed in Karachi, Pakistan. Activists and the transgender community are demanding justice, highlighting the ongoing violence and discrimination against transgender individuals in the country

Three transgender women were tragically murdered on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, police officials confirmed on Monday (September 22). The victims were found shot at close range along a roadside on Sunday (September 21). The authorities are investigating the motive behind the killings and have launched a search for the perpetrators. Local police official Javed Abro confirmed the bodies were taken to a nearby graveyard for burial. Sindh's Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, strongly condemned the incident and called for an immediate investigation into the murders, pledging to apprehend those responsible.

In Pakistan, where the majority of the population is Muslim, transgender individuals often face widespread discrimination, harassment, and violence, including so-called "honour killings" by relatives for perceived offenses. While the country’s Supreme Court recognised transgender individuals as a third gender, offering them some legal protections, deep-rooted social stigma and violence remain prevalent. In 2018, a law was passed to ensure their fundamental rights, but activists argue that much more needs to be done to address the ongoing challenges.

Following the deaths, members of Karachi's transgender community gathered in protest outside Jinnah Hospital, where the autopsies were conducted. They warned of nationwide demonstrations if the authorities fail to bring the perpetrators to justice. Bindiya Rana, a transgender rights activist, highlighted that such violence is deeply ingrained in society and is not a new phenomenon. She said the killings of the three women exemplify the systemic targeting of transgender people in the country, and called for urgent action.

The Gender Interactive Alliance, a local advocacy group, confirmed that the victims were residents of Karachi, earning their livelihood through begging. The group also pointed to a separate attack two days earlier, where another transgender woman was critically injured in a stabbing at Karachi’s Sea View Beach. This series of incidents has raised concerns about a deliberate effort to intimidate and silence the transgender community, with the group demanding swift justice and stronger protection for transgender individuals.

