Powerful earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia's South Sumatra, no casualties reported

The US Geological Survey states that a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted off the coast of Indonesia late Tuesday (August 23). The impact of the quake sent people fleeing their homes. So far, no casualties or damage have been reported.

On the other hand, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency measured that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.5. It said it was too deep to trigger a tsunami.

The news agency AFP reported that the earthquake occurred at around 1430 GMT in the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island. It is nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.

The local media reported and also witnesses contacted by AFP revealed that the earthquake sent people in South Sumatra and Bengkulu rushing from their homes.

A report by The Associated Press noted that the residents received text messages later saying there was no danger of a tsunami. It also said that the epicentre was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore.

In the aftermath, the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) advised residents to "watch out for possible aftershocks".

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes as it sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

The last major earthquake was in March, a 6.7-magnitude it the island off Sumatra island's west coast. Residents of North Sumatra's Nias and Hibala islands reported being shaken awake by the tremors.

Not to forget the one in 2004. When a 9.1-magnitude quake struck the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

