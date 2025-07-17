/Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits US' Alaska: Video shows house, cars shaking violently - Watch

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 jolted the coast of the US state of Alaska on Wednesday. It took place at approximately 12:37 local time (2037 GMT), and the epicenter was found to be 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of the island town of Sand Point. The epicenter of the quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 12.5 miles, the US Geological Survey said.

A terrifying video from installed CCTV in the house of a resident in Sand Point, approximately 50 miles from the epicenter, has surfaced on social media, showing the house and parked car shaking violently.

Following the earthquake, officials initially issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula but later revoked the tsunami advisory and then completely withdrew it. "The Tsunami Advisory is cancelled for the coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula," the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) said in a message issued about two hours after the earthquake, AFP reported.

The US Geological Survey confirmed that the initial quake was followed by a cluster of over a dozen aftershocks, the largest measuring 5.2 in magnitude. Meanwhile, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) clarified that the tsunami warning and advisory were issued only for areas along the Alaskan coast, with areas further afield unaffected.

NTWC added that a tsunami with a maximum height of 0.2 feet (6.1 centimeters) was witnessed at Sand Point. In response, the center directed residents in the affected zone to remain conscious of hazards. "Do not re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so," the NTWC said.