Pope says 'sexual pleasure is a gift', but Catholics must avoid pornography

Pope Francis on Wednesday (Jan 17) said that "sexual pleasure is a gift from God" but Catholics must avoid pornography — remarks which might become a controversial matter.

His remarks came during a catechesis, which is a religious instruction, for attendees of his General Audience held in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.

The 87-year-old added, "Satisfaction without a relationship can generate forms of addiction. We must defend love. Winning against the battle of lust can be a lifelong undertaking."

He added that "winning against the battle of lust can be a lifelong undertaking".

It appears that his remarks were a response to all the criticisms by the conservatives, who recently became active after a book written by the Vatican's head of doctrine decades ago resurfaced.

The book, written by Víctor Manuel Fernández, contained sexually explicit material. Fernández is an Argentinian cardinal and a close friend of Francis.

The Spanish-language book titled "The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality", was published in Mexico in 1998. It is now out of print but remains controversial for a section of society as it describes male and female orgasms in graphic terms.

The book also contains a short expose about mystical-sensual experiences with God.

A report in The Guardian mentioned that Fernández was asked about the same, and while responding to the recent scandal, he told Crux: "I would certainly not write [that] now."

Watch: Greece plans to legalise marriage and adoption by same-sex couples × Pope defends same-sex blessings

Pope on Sunday (Jan 14) defended a landmark decision approving blessings for same-sex couples. He suggested that those in the Catholic Church who have resisted it have jumped to "ugly conclusions" because they do not understand it.

In a television interview, Pope made his first public comments since the December 18 declaration for same-sex couples.

"The danger is that if I don't like something and I put it (the opposition) in my heart, I become a resistance and jump to ugly conclusions," he said during a link from his Vatican residence with the "Che Tempo Che Fa" program on Italy's Channel 9.