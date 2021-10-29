PM Modi begins engagements in Rome, holds meeting with European Council, European Commission presidents

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 29) held a joint meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel, his first after he arrived in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit.

Official Twitter handle of the office of the Prime Minister of India informed that PM Modi's official engagements in Rome begin with a "productive interaction" with Charles Michel and Ursula Von Der Leyen.

During their meeting, the leaders have discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages. The discussions during the joint meeting were also aimed at creating a better planet.

The Indian Prime Minister will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

PM Modi arrived in Rome on Friday to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. He was received by senior officials of the Government of Italy and the Ambassador of India in Italy.

After arriving, PM Modi tweeted, "Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome."

India-EU ties

The 15th India-EU summit, held in a virtual mode in July 2020, was attended by Prime Minister Modi, European Council President Michel and European Commission President Leyen.

In 2020, India was the EU's 10th largest trading partner accounting for 1.8 per cent of the EU's total bilateral trade in goods. India-EU bilateral trade in goods in 2020 was valued at Euro 65.30 billion.

The history of India-EU bilateral relations dates back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962.

The first India-EU Summit took place on 28 June 2000 in Lisbon. The relationship was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' during the 5th India-EU Summit held in 2004 in The Hague.

The 27-member EU is a political and economic bloc comprising 27 member states located primarily in Europe.

