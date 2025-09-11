/Peter Mandelson sacked: UK envoy sent THIS EMAIL to late sex offender Epstein saying 'please stick with me'. Deets here

“I’m in a terrible situation – please stick with me,” Peter Mandelson pleaded in an email to Jeffrey Epstein — a message that has now cost him his job. Freshly uncovered correspondence shows Mandelson had a far closer, more personal bond with the disgraced financier than previously admitted. He even urged Epstein to push for early release and described him as “my best pal,” while questioning the legitimacy of his 2008 sex offence conviction. The revelations have forced Prime Minister Keir Starmer to remove Mandelson from his role as UK ambassador to the US, saying the newly surfaced evidence made his position untenable despite earlier vetting.

In a statement issued by the UK Foreign Office, the government confirmed that Mandelson would be removed from his role as ambassador to the United States. The decision followed the emergence of newly surfaced emails written by Mandelson that shed more light on the nature of his relationship with Epstein. “These communications reveal a significantly closer connection between Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein than was understood at the time of his appointment,” the statement noted. Officials also insisted that Downing Street was unaware of the extent of this association when Mandelson was selected for the post.

The controversy reignited after the release of a Democratic report from the House Oversight Committee in the US, which included a birthday compilation that featured a previously undisclosed letter from Mandelson. In the letter, he referred to Epstein as “my best pal,” a remark that drew sharp criticism given Epstein’s criminal record as a convicted sex offender. Additional emails reveal Mandelson offering unwavering support to Epstein, writing that he was “following you closely and here whenever you need.” In one message, Mandelson even encouraged Epstein to “remember the Art of War” while dealing with legal authorities.