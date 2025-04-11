The U.S. military has fired Col. Susannah Meyers, commander of its Pituffik base in Greenland, for reportedly sending an email distancing herself from Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of Denmark, stating it would not tolerate any pushback against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell announced late Thursday that Meyers had been removed from her post, explaining that “actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated.”



The US military’s Space Operations Command said Col. Susannah Meyers had been removed from her role at Pituffik Space Base due to a “loss of confidence in her ability to lead”.

The Space Force’s statement also said that Col. Shawn Lee was replacing her.



It added, “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”



Vance had travelled to the Pituffik military base with a US delegation on March 28, amid repeated threats from Trump to seize Greenland, a self-ruling Danish territory rich in critical minerals and situated in a key strategic Arctic location.

Vance had said Denmark had “not done a good job” for Greenlanders and had not spent enough on security, suggesting the territory would be safer under US protection due to perceived threats from China and Russia.



On March 31, Meyers sent an email to base personnel distancing herself from Vice President JD Vance’s visit three days ago, according to the independent news organisation, Military.com.

In the mail, Meyers said she had spent the weekend reflecting on how Vance’s remarks might have affected those stationed at the base even as the White House kept talking about acquiring the massive island from Denmark.



“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote.

“I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together,” she added.



Parnell did not specify the reason for Meyers’ dismissal, but included a link to the Military.com article in the statement.

After Vance’s visit, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, “We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered.”

Greenland's new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has called Trump’s overtures “a threat to our political independence” and said Greenland is not for sale.

Both Greenland and Denmark have presented a united front, opposing any annexation of the autonomous territory.

The US has maintained a security interest in Greenland for long and has a military presence on the island.