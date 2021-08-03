Palestinians reject offer to end Jerusalem evictions threat

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Aug 03, 2021, 07:39 PM(IST)

FILE Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The judges have suggested they become "protected tenants" and stay in the city's eastern Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

Palestinians who have been facing eviction in Jerusalem have rejected a proposal from Israel's Supreme Court that they rent their homes from a Jewish settlement organization.

The judges have suggested they become "protected tenants" and stay in the city's eastern Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Also read | Israel orders 'massive reinforcement' of forces to quell unrest in cities after Gaza violence

However, the four families involved in the long-running legal dispute, and dozens of others who have been affected by the threat of expulsion, said that they would not recognise Israeli ownership.

×

Mohammed El-Kurd, who is one of the Palestinians and a part of the case, criticised the move on social media. "Instead of making a ruling on land ownership, the court decided to evade its responsibilities and pressure us into reaching an agreement with settlers," he tweeted.

"No decision or agreement has been reached."

Read in App