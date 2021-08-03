Palestinians reject offer to end Jerusalem evictions threat

Palestinians who have been facing eviction in Jerusalem have rejected a proposal from Israel's Supreme Court that they rent their homes from a Jewish settlement organization.

The judges have suggested they become "protected tenants" and stay in the city's eastern Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Also read | Israel orders 'massive reinforcement' of forces to quell unrest in cities after Gaza violence

However, the four families involved in the long-running legal dispute, and dozens of others who have been affected by the threat of expulsion, said that they would not recognise Israeli ownership.

Let me rephrase this: instead of making a ruling on land ownership, the court decided to evade its responsibilities and pressure us into reaching an agreement with settlers. No decision or agreement has been reached. https://t.co/ecPbBTOqZ6 — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) August 2, 2021 ×

Mohammed El-Kurd, who is one of the Palestinians and a part of the case, criticised the move on social media. "Instead of making a ruling on land ownership, the court decided to evade its responsibilities and pressure us into reaching an agreement with settlers," he tweeted.

"No decision or agreement has been reached."