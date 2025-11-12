/Pakistani Taliban now denies involvement in Islamabad suicide blast

After a statement by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claiming the Islamabad suicide blast, now there seems to be turnout there. In a latest update, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar’s senior leader Sarbakaf Mohmand and TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani have denied responsibility of the bombing outside district court buildings in Paksitan’s capital that claimed 12 lives on Tuesday (Nov 11). The country’s leadership was quick to blame neighbours India and Afghanistan.

And in response to the baseless allegations by Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership.”

In his statement, Jaiswal further added, “It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country. The international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan’s desperate diversionary ploys.”

In a statement that initially surfaced the Pakistani Taliban terror group mentioned that they had targeted judicial officials. It further read as quoted in news agency AFP: "Our fighter attacked the judicial commission in Islamabad. Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan's un-Islamic laws were targeted," the group said in a statement, threatening to carry out more attacks “until Islamic Sharia law is implemented”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it “India’s state-sponsored terrorism” despite being a harbour for terror outfits to flourish. These comments come despite the country being a harbour for terror outfits to flourish. Joining the bandwagon was Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said, “We are in a state of war.” He further emphasised how “the rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan.” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to reporters, noted the bombing was "carried out by Indian-backed elements and Afghan Taliban proxies".